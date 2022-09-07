Menu

Canada

Pickering, Ont., school placed under hold and secure amid police investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:15 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A school in Pickering, Ont., has been placed under a hold and secure amid an “ongoing investigation” in the community, police say.

In a tweet at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said officers were in the Glengrove Road and Kingston Road area for an investigation.

Police said as a result, Glengrove Public school was placed into a hold and secure.

In a tweet, the Durham District School Board said students and staff at the school are “safe.”

“We ask everyone avoid the area as (police) manage the situation,” the tweet read.

