Pickering, Ont., school placed under hold and secure amid police investigation

A school in Pickering, Ont., has been placed under a hold and secure amid an “ongoing investigation” in the community, police say.

In a tweet at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said officers were in the Glengrove Road and Kingston Road area for an investigation.

Police said as a result, Glengrove Public school was placed into a hold and secure.

In a tweet, the Durham District School Board said students and staff at the school are “safe.”

“We ask everyone avoid the area as (police) manage the situation,” the tweet read.

