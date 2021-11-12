Menu

Crime

Loaded handgun found in possession of student at Pickering high school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 5:40 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. File / Global News

A teen is facing numerous charges after police say he was arrested with a loaded handgun at a Pickering high school earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, police went to St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Whites Road, south of Finch Avenue, “for a matter not related to the school” when they found a loaded gun in possession of a student.

Read more: 36-year-old Toronto man facing over 90 charges in connection with child luring investigation

Police said the gun was seized and the student was charged.

He is now facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unlicenced person possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon, and possessing a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm.

Further information about the incident wasn’t released by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

