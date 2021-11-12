Loaded handgun found in possession of student at Pickering high school: police

A teen is facing numerous charges after police say he was arrested with a loaded handgun at a Pickering high school earlier this week.
Durham Regional Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, police went to St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Whites Road, south of Finch Avenue, “for a matter not related to the school” when they found a loaded gun in possession of a student.
Police said the gun was seized and the student was charged.
He is now facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, unlicenced person possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon, and possessing a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm.
Further information about the incident wasn’t released by investigators.
