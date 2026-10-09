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Politics

7 Alberta referendum signs vandalized in Fort McMurray

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 9, 2026 5:55 pm
1 min read
One of the seven signs promoting Alberta voting for a second referendum to leave Canada that RCMP say were were vandalized in Fort McMurray, Alta. between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, 2026. View image in full screen
One of the seven signs promoting Alberta voting for a second referendum to leave Canada that RCMP say were were vandalized in Fort McMurray, Alta. between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, 2026. Alberta RCMP
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Treason. No to the nine. Not your land.

Those are just some of the words spray-painted this week on several Alberta referendum political signs placed throughout Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were alerted Thursday about the damage to more than half of the signs promoting Alberta separatism in the northern Alberta community.

RCMP said they received a report that seven signs relating to the upcoming Oct. 19 referendum had been damaged with spray paint, sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

Elections Alberta granted permission for 11 signs from third-party campaign group Let Alberta Decide to be placed around the community.

The signs were all spray painted with various graffiti, bearing messages like “No Treason GTFO!!!” and one said “Go 2 America!”

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It’s a criminal offence to destroy, damage or steal election signs, which RCMP has pointed out several times over the years when signs in other elections have been vandalized or gone missing.

  • One of the seven signs promoting Alberta voting for a second referendum to leave Canada that RCMP say were were vandalized in Fort McMurray, Alta. between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, 2026.

The vandalism happened to two signs along Thickwood Boulevard, two along Confederation Drive, and one each on Hospital Street, MacKenzie Boulevard and along Highway 63 across from the dump station.

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The Let Alberta Decide campaign is promoting Albertans selecting option two on the tenth question being asked in the Oct. 19 referendum.

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It states: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

The RCMP said the signs have since been repaired and are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for damaging them.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near any of the above-mentioned locations, has relevant surveillance or dash camera footage, or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

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