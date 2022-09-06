Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Imperial signs deal with U.S. based Air Products for hydrogen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 4:54 pm
Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. Imperial Oil says it has reached a deal with a U.S.-based industrial gas company to supply low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial’s proposed renewable diesel complex near Edmonton. View image in full screen
Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. Imperial Oil says it has reached a deal with a U.S.-based industrial gas company to supply low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial’s proposed renewable diesel complex near Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil says it has reached a deal with a U.S.-based industrial gas company to supply low-carbon hydrogen for its proposed renewable diesel complex near Edmonton.

The deal will see Pennsylvania-based Air Products, which is building a hydrogen facility near Edmonton, supply hydrogen via pipeline to Imperial’s Strathcona refinery.

The hydrogen will be used together with locally grown vegetable oils to produce low-carbon diesel fuel.

Trending Stories

Read more: Imperial, Exxon complete $1.9B sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources

Air Products says it will increase its overall investment in its Edmonton hydrogen facility to $1.6 billion to support the Imperial contract.

It says its facility will produce 165 million cubic feet per day of hydrogen when it opens in 2024 and approximately half of that will go to Imperial.

Story continues below advertisement

Imperial says its renewable diesel complex will be the largest facility of its kind in Canada, producing more than one billion litres per year of low-carbon diesel fuel.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta oil and gas tagAlberta energy tagImperial Oil tagHydrogen tagAir Products tagImperial Strathcona refinery taglow-carbon hydrogen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers