Cambridge man facing charges after car driven at officer in Galt

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken into custody after a car was driven at an officer in the Galt area of Cambridge on Friday morning.

Police say officers were called to a parking lot near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard after Cambridge bylaw officers reported that a blue Honda was being driven erratically there.

Police say officers found the car, which was running and occupied.

According to police, one of the officers attempted to speak with the man behind the wheel, but he put the vehicle in drive and drove it at one of the officers before speeding away from the lot.

They say the officer reacted quickly and got away from the car before it left the lot. The officers did not pursue the man out of concern for public safety.

A resident called police to let them know that they spotted the car in a parking lot near South and Centre streets.

The man attempted to flee on foot but officers quickly tracked him down after a short chase.

Police say a 42-year-old man from Cambridge is facing numerous charges including operation while impaired, assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer and resisting arrest.