Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after teen stabbed in Breslau: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 11:42 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man was arrested after a teen was stabbed in Woolwich Township early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police say officers responded to a call reporting a stabbing at Dolman Street and Woolwich Street South in Breslau.

Read more: Extortion scams targeting Asian community in Waterloo Region costs 12 victims $1.76 million

According to police, the victim was a 17-year-old who needed to treatment at an out-of-region hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

They say an 18-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence or disposition.

Read more: Man bites officer before attempting to disarm another in Cambridge, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested tagWoolwich news tagWoolwich crime tagBreslau crime tagBreskau news tagDolman Street Breslau tagWoolwich Street Breslau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers