Cambridge man arrested after teen stabbed in Breslau: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man was arrested after a teen was stabbed in Woolwich Township early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police say officers responded to a call reporting a stabbing at Dolman Street and Woolwich Street South in Breslau.

According to police, the victim was a 17-year-old who needed to treatment at an out-of-region hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

They say an 18-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence or disposition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.