Crime

Man bites officer before attempting to disarm another in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 4:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man attacked two officers in the downtown Galt area of Cambridge on Monday night.

According to police, the officers were dispatched to Water Street North and Augusta Street at around 7 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.

They say the officers arrested a man in connection with the disturbance when things turned uglier.

Trending Stories

The officers were trying to charge the suspect and release him when he attacked them, biting one officer while trying to take a gun off the other, according to police.

They say that one officer was left with minor injuries.

A 29-year-old man is facing a host of charges including uttering threats to cause death, assault, mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, escaping lawful custody and disarming a police officer.

