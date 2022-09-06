Menu

Crime

Peterborough man facing 2 charges in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 10:27 am
Police said Yahya Diblawe has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. . View image in full screen
Police said Yahya Diblawe has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. . Handout / Toronto Police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with two offences, including second-degree murder, in connection with a shooting in Toronto last month.

Toronto police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road for a shooting.

Officers located two men outside of a social club who had been shot, police said.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont., man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

A 27-year-old man, previously identified as Toronto resident Gidid Mohamed, died at the scene. His death marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of 2022.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said Peterborough resident Yahya Diblawe, 31, was wanted in connection with the shooting.

Trending Stories
In an update Tuesday, police said he had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Gidid Mohamed, 27.
Gidid Mohamed, 27. TPS
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after double shooting leaves man dead outside west end hookah lounge' Police investigating after double shooting leaves man dead outside west end hookah lounge
Police investigating after double shooting leaves man dead outside west end hookah lounge – Aug 9, 2022
