Peterborough man facing 2 charges in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with two offences, including second-degree murder, in connection with a shooting in Toronto last month.
Toronto police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road for a shooting.
Officers located two men outside of a social club who had been shot, police said.
A 27-year-old man, previously identified as Toronto resident Gidid Mohamed, died at the scene. His death marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of 2022.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, police said Peterborough resident Yahya Diblawe, 31, was wanted in connection with the shooting.
In an update Tuesday, police said he had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
