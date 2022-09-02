Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Ont., man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after double shooting leaves man dead outside west end hookah lounge' Police investigating after double shooting leaves man dead outside west end hookah lounge
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 9) As Catherine McDonald reports, one witness heard more than a dozen shots and saw a group of men running from the scene. – Aug 9, 2022

A 31-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road for a shooting.

Officers located two men outside of a social club who had been shot, police said.

A 27-year-old man, previously identified as Toronto resident Gidid Mohamed, died at the scene.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s west end

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Yahya Daud Diblawe is now wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Officers described him as five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build and brown eyes.

Police said he has medium-length dark hair that may be pulled back in a bun.

Anyone with information on Diblawe’s whereabouts was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police said Yahya Daud Diblawe is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder. View image in full screen
Police said Yahya Daud Diblawe is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder. Handout / Toronto Police
