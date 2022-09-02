Peterborough, Ont., man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said that just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road for a shooting.

Officers located two men outside of a social club who had been shot, police said.

A 27-year-old man, previously identified as Toronto resident Gidid Mohamed, died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Yahya Daud Diblawe is now wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Officers described him as five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build and brown eyes.

Police said he has medium-length dark hair that may be pulled back in a bun.

Anyone with information on Diblawe’s whereabouts was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Police said Yahya Daud Diblawe is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder. Handout / Toronto Police