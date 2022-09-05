Menu

Canada

2 killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 2' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 2
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Sept. 2, 2022.

Two people from Dartmouth, N.S. have died after the motorcycle they were riding was struck by an SUV in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday on Route 114.

Read more: N.S. motorcycle crash claims life of 16-year-old boy

It’s believed the SUV crossed the centre line and struck the motorcycle, according to police.

Trending Stories

The two motorcyclists — a man and woman both aged 54 — died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The case of the collision is still under investigation. RCMP say the highway was closed for about 10 hours but has since re-opened.

