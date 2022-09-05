2 killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Dartmouth, N.S. have died after the motorcycle they were riding was struck by an SUV in Hopewell Hill, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday on Route 114.

It’s believed the SUV crossed the centre line and struck the motorcycle, according to police.

The two motorcyclists — a man and woman both aged 54 — died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The case of the collision is still under investigation. RCMP say the highway was closed for about 10 hours but has since re-opened.

