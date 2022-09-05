N.S. motorcycle crash claims life of 16-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has died following a motorcycle crash in West Dover, N.S., on Sunday evening.

RCMP, firefighters and EHS were called to a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road just after 5 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on Prospect Rd. when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” said RCMP in a news release.

“The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old male youth, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A collision reconstructionist is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.