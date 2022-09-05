Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. motorcycle crash claims life of 16-year-old boy

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 2' Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 2
Global News at 6 Halifax from Sept. 2, 2022.

A 16-year-old boy has died following a motorcycle crash in West Dover, N.S., on Sunday evening.

RCMP, firefighters and EHS were called to a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road just after 5 p.m.

Read more: Tributes pour in for Nova Scotia rapper killed in downtown Halifax stabbing

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on Prospect Rd. when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” said RCMP in a news release.

Trending Stories

“The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old male youth, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A collision reconstructionist is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagMotorcycle Crash tagfatal motorcycle crash tagProspect Road tagNS fatal crash tagNS motorcycle crash tagNS fatal motorcycle crash tagWest Dover NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers