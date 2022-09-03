Menu

Comments

Crime

Alberta RCMP investigate 2nd homicide in Banff in less than 1 month

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 2:53 pm
Police said just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers responded to a call of an altercation outside a bar on Banff Avenue. . View image in full screen
Police said just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers responded to a call of an altercation outside a bar on Banff Avenue. . Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

The Town of Banff has seen its second homicide in three decades, all within the span of one month.

On Saturday morning, a 27-year-old man from Foothills County, Alta. was stabbed to death outside a local bar in the town.

Police said just after midnight on Sept. 3, officers responded to a call of an altercation outside a bar on Banff Avenue.

When officials arrived on scene, an injured man was found and taken to Mineral Spring Hospital by EMS where he was then declared to be dead, police said.

Two men have been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation, with the assistance of Banff RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Banff RCMP at (403) 763-6600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: ‘He was a great kid’: Banff residents mourn homicide victim

Police noted this incident is not related to a stabbing that occurred weeks ago in Banff.

