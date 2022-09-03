Menu

Canada

Canadian International Air Show returns above Toronto over Labour Day weekend

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 11:56 am
Canadian Snowbirds fly over downtown Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Canadian Snowbirds fly over downtown Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin Perkel

As summer draws to a close, the Canadian International Air Show is set to return to the skies above Toronto’s waterfront.

The show will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, 4 and 5, closing out the Canadian National Exhibition and celebrating the Labour Day weekend.

Toronto police reminded residents that the air show would take place over the course of the weekend, with the sound of jet engines audible across the city’s downtown.

Read more: Be wary of fraudulent CNE parking in Toronto, event CEO says

The show will feature the Canadian Snowbirds, set to perform aerobatics during the 73rd annual air show.

“Whether you are an aviation enthusiast or a first-timer to the show, there is something unique for everyone to enjoy,” said Lori Duthie, executive director of the Canadian International Air Show.

“Our team is thrilled to bring back the full Canadian International Air Show experience to Toronto’s waterfront to ring in the final days of summer.”

The show can best be viewed from the lakefront area. Police reminded driers not to stop their cars on busy routes to take in the show.

