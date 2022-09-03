Canadian International Air Show returns above Toronto over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

As summer draws to a close, the Canadian International Air Show is set to return to the skies above Toronto’s waterfront.

The show will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, 4 and 5, closing out the Canadian National Exhibition and celebrating the Labour Day weekend.

Toronto police reminded residents that the air show would take place over the course of the weekend, with the sound of jet engines audible across the city’s downtown.

The show will feature the Canadian Snowbirds, set to perform aerobatics during the 73rd annual air show.

“Whether you are an aviation enthusiast or a first-timer to the show, there is something unique for everyone to enjoy,” said Lori Duthie, executive director of the Canadian International Air Show.

“Our team is thrilled to bring back the full Canadian International Air Show experience to Toronto’s waterfront to ring in the final days of summer.”

The show can best be viewed from the lakefront area. Police reminded driers not to stop their cars on busy routes to take in the show.

