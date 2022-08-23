Be wary of fraudulent CNE parking in Toronto, event CEO says

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is warning attendees to be wary of people pretending to provide official parking for The Ex.

Darrell Brown told Global News Radio AM640 that it’s happening in Liberty Village, north of where the CNE is taking place.

He said what some people have done is put on vests and pretended that unmanned private parking lots — where individuals usually just pay using a machine — is actually official CNE parking.

“If you’re, you know, north of the Dufferin Gates and Liberty Village and anybody saying they’re CNE parking, it’s not the case,” Brown said.

“People should keep in mind that the only legitimate parking that we’re responsible for and that they have access to for The Ex is on the grounds. So it’s either underground at Enercare or above ground, most people come in through Ontario Street.”

The Ex kicked off on Friday and runs until Sept. 5.