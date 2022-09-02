SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nunavut politicians isolating after premier tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns rise of another COVID wave as fall approaches' Concerns rise of another COVID wave as fall approaches
With autumn around the corner, medical experts fear another COVID-19 wave is on the way to Canada. Caryn Lieberman explains what's fuelling anxieties, and how Health Canada has just approved a new vaccine from Moderna.

Nunavut politicians are isolating in Naujaat after the premier tested positive for COVID-19 during a cabinet retreat in the hamlet.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok says he got tested for COVID-19 after feeling mild cold-like symptoms and plans to isolate until he is cleared for travel back to Iqaluit.

None of the ministers and staff taking part in the retreat have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, but are isolating in their hotel rooms as a precaution.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fact check: Yes, the Moderna Omicron shot for Canada was tested on humans. What to know

The premier says anyone else he has been in contact with during the retreat should isolate if they develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

In April, Nunavut lifted all public health restrictions, including mandatory isolation requirements for people who have positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

A feast scheduled to take place in Naujaat in the evening was been cancelled to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagNunavut tagnunavut covid tagcovid nunavut tagnunavut premier tests positive for covid tagP.J. Akeeagok tagP.J. Akeeagok covid tagP.J. Akeeagok covid-19 tagP.J. Akeeagok nunavut tagP.J. Akeeagok nunavut covid tagP.J. Akeeagok tests positive for covid tagpremier P.J. Akeeagok tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers