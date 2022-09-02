Menu

Canada

N.S. shooting inquiry bans sharing video, audio in testimony of RCMP officer

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Inquiry into N.S. shooting enters final phase' Inquiry into N.S. shooting enters final phase
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting resumed Monday, when the commission began the third and final phase of its work. Graeme Benjamin has more on what to expect as the inquiry nears its conclusion.

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will hear from an RCMP officer who made repeated visits to the gunman’s home next week, but media will not be allowed to broadcast any video or audio from that appearance.

The Mass Casualty Commission has granted an accommodation to Const. Greg Wiley, stationed in Bible Hill, N.S., who had repeated contact with the gunman in the years leading up to the massacre in April 2020.

The inquiry has previously heard that Const. Wiley was a friend of Gabriel Wortman, and had investigated him after police received a report that he was threatening to kill his parents. Wiley told commission investigators he had a good rapport with the killer and visited his residence around 15 times, but never noticed anything unusual.

Read more: RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review

Story continues below advertisement

Wiley is also among three officers named in a 2018 police review of the gaps in the RCMP’s response to the murder case of Susie Butlin.

Now, Wiley has been granted special arrangements to facilitate his testimony, allowing him to appear virtually, but the testimony will not be streamed on the commission website.

The commission has also agreed that video and audio can’t be shared or published in any way, including by the media.

Read more: N.S. mass shooting probe told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence

This is the first accommodation of this type for the inquiry.

“Accommodations are granted to ensure the commission receives the best information from witnesses,” said Emily Hill, the senior commission counsel Friday evening.

“Because accommodation requests contain personal health information, we cannot discuss the specifics of these requests.”

Violations of the ban could result in a charge under Section 127 of the Criminal Code, the commission said.

However, the testimony will be available for media and the public to watch in real time.

The public can request a Zoom link to view Wiley’s testimony by emailing heather.decoste@masscasualtycommission.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

 

