Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. mass shooting probe told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case' RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 mass shooting are now being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review. The Mass Casualty Commission released the identities of RCMP officers named in an internal police review into their response to the homicide of Susie Butlin. Graeme Benjamin has more.

The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today that a broad cultural shift is needed to address gender-based and domestic violence.

In a wide-ranging roundtable discussion, the inquiry — called the Mass Casualty Commission — heard that the situation won’t change unless more funding, education, support and political will is applied to the problem.

The inquiry is investigating how a gunman with previous domestic assault accusations drove a replica police car and murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review

Katreena Scott, a professor and clinical psychologist at Western University, says men who perpetrate violence need more support and services.

Scott says intervention with high-risk men needs to be more intense and that they need to be monitored closely once they are in the justice system.

Story continues below advertisement

Sue Bookchin, of the feminist Be the Peace Institute, says students should be taught about gender-based violence and about how to better handle their emotions and build healthy relationships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Domestic Violence tagnova scotia shooting tagnova scotia mass shooting tagMass Casualty Commission tagNS Shooting taggender-based violence tagNova Scotia inquiry tag2020 mass shooting tagBe the Peace Institute tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers