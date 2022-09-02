SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2022 5:33 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000.

Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists.

Read more: Kailer Yamamoto signs two-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado’s run to a Stanley Cup title.

The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sign Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year contract

Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games with Columbus, New Jersey and Colorado.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
