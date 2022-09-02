Crews fight large fire in Carstairs, Alta.

Fire crews are fighting a large fire in Carriage Lane, a neighbourhood in Carstairs, Alta.
The Alberta RCMP confirmed that the fire did not start as a controlled burn but could not confirm what started the fire. A spokesperson told Global News that the fire is believed to be accidental.
The evacuation order has now been lifted and all homeowners are now allowed back, the RCMP said. Crews are still on scene and there are no other fires in the neighbourhood.
RCMP said there is a fire east of Carstairs but the fire is too far away to be connected to the one in Carriage Lane.
A tweet by 511 Alberta at 2:54 p.m. warned motorists of reduced visibility on the QEII near Carstairs because of smoke in the area.
More to come…
