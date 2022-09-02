$500,000 in equipment stolen from Waterloo Region construction sites in August: police

Send this page to someone via email

More than $500,000 in equipment was reported missing at construction sites throughout the region in August, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say multiple reports were received about electronics – including GPS and computer-related hardware – being taken from heavy equipment located at the construction sites.

Police say the thefts occurred at sites in Kitchener, Cambridge and North Dumfries.

They are also issuing a reminder to construction workers to make sure they keep heavy equipment such as bulldozers and excavators locked and secured when they leave for the day.

Police are also suggesting construction companies make sure they have security measures, including lighting and video surveillance, in place at the job sites.