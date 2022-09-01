Menu

Crime

Arrest made in connection to hateful graffiti spree in Waterloo which saw 14 cars tagged: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 12:33 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a recent graffiti spree in the Uptown District which saw 14 cars tagged with hate-motivated symbols and writing, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the man, who is from Waterloo, has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Read more: 14 cars, statue tagged with hate-motivated graffiti in Kitchener-Waterloo

The cars were tagged at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Trending Stories

They are just one of more than a dozen hate-motivated incidents which occurred across the region in August.

Read more: City of Waterloo condemns recent spree of hateful graffiti across region

All of the vandalism prompted the City of Waterloo to release a statement condemning the graffiti which was popping in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

