Crime

Police credit public for quick arrest in connection with Kitchener robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 4:34 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police credited members of the public after a quick arrest was made in connection with a robbery at a financial services store in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say officers responded to a call about a robbery near Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police investigate after man assaulted by 2 others at Victoria Park in Kitchener

According to police, a man flashed a gun at employees before fleeing the scene.

Officers tracked down a suspect and arrested them in the vicinity.

Waterloo police provide further details about shooting at Kitchener cemetery

A 47-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges including robbery with a firearm, point firearm, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and breach of a release order.

“Investigators would like to thank the public for immediately calling 9-1-1 when they observed suspicious behaviour,” police said in a release.

