Police credit public for quick arrest in connection with Kitchener robbery

Waterloo Regional Police credited members of the public after a quick arrest was made in connection with a robbery at a financial services store in Kitchener over the weekend.
They say officers responded to a call about a robbery near Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
According to police, a man flashed a gun at employees before fleeing the scene.
Officers tracked down a suspect and arrested them in the vicinity.
A 47-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges including robbery with a firearm, point firearm, disguise with intent, forcible confinement and breach of a release order.
“Investigators would like to thank the public for immediately calling 9-1-1 when they observed suspicious behaviour,” police said in a release.
