Crime

Waterloo police provide further details about shooting at Kitchener cemetery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 10:05 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police have provided further details about a shooting at a cemetery in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to King Street East and Fairway Road South at around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a call about an injured man.

Read more: Police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting at cemetery in Kitchener

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the officers soon discovered that the man had been shot about an hour earlier when he met with another man, who was said to be tall with a thin build.

Read more: Extortion scams targeting Asian community in Waterloo Region costs 12 victims $1.76 million

Police continue to describe the shooting as “targeted.”

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

