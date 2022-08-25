Waterloo police provide further details about shooting at Kitchener cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have provided further details about a shooting at a cemetery in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to King Street East and Fairway Road South at around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a call about an injured man.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the officers soon discovered that the man had been shot about an hour earlier when he met with another man, who was said to be tall with a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to describe the shooting as “targeted.”

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.