Police investigate after man assaulted by 2 others at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway over an assault at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to downtown Kitchener, near Gaukel and King streets, after it had been reported that a man was injured.

They say the officers began to investigate and discovered that the 33-year-old man had been attacked by two men in the nearby park.

Police reported that the victim was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 19-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.