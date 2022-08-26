Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man assaulted by 2 others at Victoria Park in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 10:41 am
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ont. Lupin/Wikimedia Commons

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway over an assault at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to downtown Kitchener, near Gaukel and King streets, after it had been reported that a man was injured.

Read more: Waterloo police provide further details about shooting at Kitchener cemetery

They say the officers began to investigate and discovered that the 33-year-old man had been attacked by two men in the nearby park.

Police reported that the victim was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Extortion scams targeting Asian community in Waterloo Region costs 12 victims $1.76 million

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 19-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

