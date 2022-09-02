Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP investigation into death of Taig Savage continues, one year later

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 11:31 am
The body of Taig Savage, 22, was found in Penticton Sept. 5. View image in full screen
The body of Taig Savage, 22, was found in Penticton Sept. 5. SUBMITTED/RCMP

The investigation into the killing of a young Penticton man one year ago this week remains open, with RCMP yet to make any arrests.

Taig Savage, 22, was found in a sports field at Penticton Secondary School just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, unresponsive and laying in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Read more: ‘I’m overwhelmed’: Community rallies behind mother grieving Penticton homicide victim

At the time, RCMP offered little insight on what happened to the young man, who was described by many in the aftermath of his killing as well-liked and “happy, go-lucky.”

His mother, however, has always contended that he was the victim of a swarming.

“There was definitely more than one person involved,” Tracey Savage said at the time.

In a recent Facebook post, she reiterated that view, noting that her son was beaten to death, and imploring any witnesses to come forward.

Read more: Penticton homicide victim, 22, fondly remembered by friends and family

RCMP said that while no arrests have been made to date, a fulsome investigation into the matter continues, including a “detailed forensic and technological investigation of evidence.”

RCMP added that Penticton and area community support has been significant.

Taig Savage was a graduate of Princess Margaret Secondary and attended Okanagan College in the construction trades program.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

 

Murder Death penticton rcmp swarming Penticton Murder Taig Savage Tracey Savage

