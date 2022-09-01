Menu

Traffic

Manitoba RCMP seeks to identify pedestrian killed on highway near Dauphin

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:55 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP

An unidentified man was killed when he was hit by a car near Dauphin Wednesday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to Highway 5, near Road 115 W., just after 10 p.m. Aug. 31 and found the man dead at the scene.

Based on their investigation, police said the man, believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s, was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg cops looking for witnesses to fatal downtown crash

The driver, a 66-year-old Neepawa man, immediately pulled over and called police. He was not injured in the crash.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information, or who may have seen a man walking on Highway 5 before the incident, is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022
