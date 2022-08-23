Winnipeg cops looking for witnesses to fatal downtown crash

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died of injuries she sustained after being hit by a car Sunday night, and Winnipeg police are hoping to find witnesses to the crash.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, police said.

The woman, in her 30s, was hit when stepping onto the roadway, and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Although the driver stayed on scene and spoke with police, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085.

0:54 Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall – Jul 5, 2022

Advertisement