Traffic

Winnipeg cops looking for witnesses to fatal downtown crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:18 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A woman has died of injuries she sustained after being hit by a car Sunday night, and Winnipeg police are hoping to find witnesses to the crash.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, police said.

The woman, in her 30s, was hit when stepping onto the roadway, and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Alcohol a factor in Sunday crash that killed woman, 22, Manitoba RCMP say

Although the driver stayed on scene and spoke with police, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085.

Click to play video: 'Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall' Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall
Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall – Jul 5, 2022

 

