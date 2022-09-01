Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police issue alert after woman allegedly sexually assaulted aboard Toronto bus

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 9:56 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police have issued an alert after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus.

Police said in a news release that the alleged incident happened Sunday afternoon.

A woman boarded a TTC bus at 3 p.m. at Warden Station and while on the bus, a man — not known to the woman — sat beside her, police said.

Read more: 2 men wanted in connection with armed Toronto carjacking: police

Read More

He sexually assaulted her and they both exited the vehicle at Bellamy Road and Painted Post Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, police said.

Trending Stories

The man allegedly continued to follow the woman and eventually fled when she sought help from a citizen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man was six feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagToronto crime tagTTC tagToronto Sexual Assault tagScarborough crime tagTTC sex assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers