Police issue alert after woman allegedly sexually assaulted aboard Toronto bus

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have issued an alert after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus.

Police said in a news release that the alleged incident happened Sunday afternoon.

A woman boarded a TTC bus at 3 p.m. at Warden Station and while on the bus, a man — not known to the woman — sat beside her, police said.

He sexually assaulted her and they both exited the vehicle at Bellamy Road and Painted Post Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, police said.

The man allegedly continued to follow the woman and eventually fled when she sought help from a citizen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man was six feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.