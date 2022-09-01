2 suspects in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali arrested, charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton men have been arrested and are facing murder charges in connection with a September 2021 abduction and homicide in Mount Hope.

Police say the two men were arrested in the city “without incident” on Wednesday and are expected in court on Thursday.

Detectives say the suspects are a part of an episode in which Faqir Ali was abducted and one of his two sons was killed during an attack at a residence on Glancaster Road near Dickenson Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Police say two men in their 20s – Ali’s sons – were found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds with Hasnain (Nano) Ali succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Faqir Ali had been forcibly taken from the residence in a dark SUV following the shooting and “violently assaulted” before he was found near Beach Boulevard not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge.

John Bartley, 25, and Gino McCall, 35, of Hamilton have been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault in the incident.

Antoine Chambers, 25, was also charged with similar offences in October of last year,

Hamilton Police previously reported they believed money was what the assailants “targeted” in the occurrence.

Investigators said they were aware of an outstanding debt tied to Faqir Ali that accuses him of owing almost $12,000 in damages and legal costs from an unpaid loan agreement.

However, in October they said there was no evidence of any connection between that and the kidnapping and murder.

The investigation is ongoing.