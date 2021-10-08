Menu

Crime

Suspect in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali charged with murder

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 1:42 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton' 1 dead, 2 in hospital after home invasion in Hamilton
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning from his Hamilton home has been located with life-threatening injuries. Now police are trying to unravel what led to a home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition. Sean O’Shea reports – Sep 16, 2021

A 25-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a Mount Hope homicide and abduction investigation.

Detectives updated the episode in which Faqir Ali was abducted and one of his two sons was killed during an attack at a residence on Glancaster Road near Dickenson Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Police say two men in their 20s – Ali’s sons – were found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds with Hasnain (Nano) Ali succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 in hospital after Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and kidnapping

Faqir Ali had been forcibly taken from the residence in a dark SUV following the shooting and “violently assaulted” before he was found near Beach Boulevard not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Antoine Chambers has been accused of Hasnain Ali’s death and faces additional charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

He’s also been charged with numerous firearms-related charges.

Chambers is expected to be in court for a brief appearance on Oct. 13.

More to come…

