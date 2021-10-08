Suspect in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a Mount Hope homicide and abduction investigation.

Detectives updated the episode in which Faqir Ali was abducted and one of his two sons was killed during an attack at a residence on Glancaster Road near Dickenson Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Police say two men in their 20s – Ali’s sons – were found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds with Hasnain (Nano) Ali succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Faqir Ali had been forcibly taken from the residence in a dark SUV following the shooting and “violently assaulted” before he was found near Beach Boulevard not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge.

Antoine Chambers has been accused of Hasnain Ali’s death and faces additional charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

He’s also been charged with numerous firearms-related charges.

Chambers is expected to be in court for a brief appearance on Oct. 13.

More to come…