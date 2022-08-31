Crown outlines case against Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum ahead of October trial

Send this page to someone via email

More details were revealed about the upcoming criminal trial of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum at a pre-trial conference Wednesday.

McCallum, who did not attend the hearing, has been charged with public mischief over claims he made about being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.

He has accused Debi Johnstone of running over his foot as she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal police force.

In the Surrey Provincial Court, special prosecutor Richard Fowler outlined the Crown’s case against McCallum, saying the bulk of the evidence will be CCTV footage from various locations.

New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor – May 22, 2022

Other key evidence will include the mayor’s statement to Surrey RCMP, testimony from Johnstone, and potential testimony from an expert witness. Further details from the pre-trial conference are protected under a publication ban.

Earlier this year, Global News reported details contained in freshly unsealed court documents related to McCallum’s public mischief charge.

In the Information To Obtain (ITO) documents, which were the basis for police to get search warrants, investigators stated, in part, that the mayor “provided a version of events that has been partially disproved based on the statement provided (by the driver) … and the video surveillance obtained from the Save-On-Foods.”

McCallum’s five-day trial is set to begin Oct. 31.

His legal bills continue to be paid by Surrey taxpayers.

The allegations have not been proven in court.