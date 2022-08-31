Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown outlines case against Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum ahead of October trial

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 7:00 pm
Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday November 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Surrey mayor-elect Doug McCallum is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday November 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

More details were revealed about the upcoming criminal trial of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum at a pre-trial conference Wednesday.

McCallum, who did not attend the hearing, has been charged with public mischief over claims he made about being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4, 2021.

Read more: Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum headed for five-day trial on mischief charge

Read More

He has accused Debi Johnstone of running over his foot as she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal police force.

In the Surrey Provincial Court, special prosecutor Richard Fowler outlined the Crown’s case against McCallum, saying the bulk of the evidence will be CCTV footage from various locations.

Click to play video: 'New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor' New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor
New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor – May 22, 2022

Other key evidence will include the mayor’s statement to Surrey RCMP, testimony from Johnstone, and potential testimony from an expert witness. Further details from the pre-trial conference are protected under a publication ban.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Global News reported details contained in freshly unsealed court documents related to McCallum’s public mischief charge.

Read more: Woman at centre of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s public mischief case speaks out

In the Information To Obtain (ITO) documents, which were the basis for police to get search warrants, investigators stated, in part, that the mayor “provided a version of events that has been partially disproved based on the statement provided (by the driver) … and the video surveillance obtained from the Save-On-Foods.”

McCallum’s five-day trial is set to begin Oct. 31.

His legal bills continue to be paid by Surrey taxpayers.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagBC politics tagSurrey RCMP tagDoug McCallum tagSurrey Mayor tagSurrey politics tagPublic Mischief tagMayor Doug McCallum tagDoug Mccallum Public Mischief tagSurrey mayor charged tagmayor charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers