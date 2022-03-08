Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum headed for five-day trial on mischief charge

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did not appear in court Tuesday morning, but both Crown and his defence are in agreement that they will ultimately request a five-day trial on his charge of public mischief.

The matter was put over to Friday morning, where a date will be fixed for a pre-trial conference.

McCallum was charged on Dec. 10, stemming from an investigation into his claims that someone ran over his foot at a Save-On-Foods parking lot during an altercation with opponents of the city’s police transition last September.

His defence lawyer told the court McCallum will not be entering a plea at this time as they are waiting for “outstanding information.”

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did not appear for his court date today on charge of Public Mischief. His lawyer and special prosecutor agree they need to schedule a pre-trial conference. Still no plea on the charge. @GlobalBC — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) March 8, 2022

The mayor, who has said he will seek re-election in the fall, has declined all comment on the case while it is before the courts.

McCallum has retained one of the priciest defence lawyers in Vancouver: Richard Peck, who also defended Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou from a United States extradition request.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief includes “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

2:02 Surrey Mayor McCallum faces mischief charge in court Surrey Mayor McCallum faces mischief charge in court – Jan 25, 2022

– with files from Erin Ubels and Elizabeth McSheffrey

Advertisement