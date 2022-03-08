Menu

Crime

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum headed for five-day trial on mischief charge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayor of Surrey running again. even while facing public mischief charge' Mayor of Surrey running again. even while facing public mischief charge
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey coalition have sent out a glossy brochure to Surrey homes even though the election is eight months away. In the four page spread, the coalition takes credit for a number of things including the new police force and SkyTrain extension. But it also includes a couple that were started by previous administrations. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Feb 24, 2022

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did not appear in court Tuesday morning, but both Crown and his defence are in agreement that they will ultimately request a five-day trial on his charge of public mischief.

The matter was put over to Friday morning, where a date will be fixed for a pre-trial conference.

McCallum was charged on Dec. 10, stemming from an investigation into his claims that someone ran over his foot at a Save-On-Foods parking lot during an altercation with opponents of the city’s police transition last September.

His defence lawyer told the court McCallum will not be entering a plea at this time as they are waiting for “outstanding information.”

Read more: Protesters gather outside Surrey, B.C. mayor’s first court date on public mischief charge

The mayor, who has said he will seek re-election in the fall, has declined all comment on the case while it is before the courts.

Trending Stories

McCallum has retained one of the priciest defence lawyers in Vancouver: Richard Peck, who also defended Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou from a United States extradition request.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief includes “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey Mayor McCallum faces mischief charge in court' Surrey Mayor McCallum faces mischief charge in court
Surrey Mayor McCallum faces mischief charge in court – Jan 25, 2022

– with files from Erin Ubels and Elizabeth McSheffrey

