Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman at centre of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s public mischief case speaks out

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 1:16 am
Click to play video: 'New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor' New details in public mischief case against Surrey mayor
The woman accused by Doug McCallum of running over his foot is maintaining her innocence after Global News obtained court documents detailing the public mischief case against the Surrey mayor. Catherine Urquhart reports.

The woman who was accused by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum of running over his foot in a Save-On-Foods parking lot is speaking out for the first time, amid new details in the public mischief case against him.

In an emailed statement, Debi Johnstone told Global News that she’d been “falsely” accused when McCallum claimed she’d run over his foot outside the south Surrey grocery store on Sept. 4 as she was collecting signatures against the city’s transition to a municipal police force.

“I remain steadfast in my original statement of innocence. I’m unable to comment further at this time,” Johnstone said in the email.

Three months after the incident, McCallum was charged with public mischief in relation to claims he made about his foot being run over.

He is set to go to trial in October, two weeks after the next municipal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnstone’s friend, Paul Daynes, acknowledged that it has been a tough time for her.

“I think she has been to hell and back and has shown great strength of character — sticking to her guns and not being intimidated,” he said in an interview.

On Friday, Global News reported details contained in newly unsealed court documents related to McCallum’s public mischief charge, following a successful court challenge.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. mayor ‘not pinned’ against vehicle, according to new details in public mischief case

In the Information To Obtain (ITO) documents, which were the basis for police to get search warrants, investigators state, in part, that the mayor “provided a version of events that has been partially disproved based on the statement provided (by the driver) … and the video surveillance obtained from the Save-On-Foods.”

Trending Stories

As part of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for McCallum’s running shoes worn the day of the alleged incident. There were also production orders for his medical records, surveillance videos at Save-On-Foods and Peace Arch Hospital, along with media interviews.

Click to play video: 'More details from court documents in public mischief case against the mayor of Surrey' More details from court documents in public mischief case against the mayor of Surrey
More details from court documents in public mischief case against the mayor of Surrey

“What the ITO indicates is the officers had viewed videotape — some of which they were still seeking, but they had viewed some – and the story on the videotape, the officers believed, did not match up with what Mr. McCallum was saying,” media lawyer Dan Burnett said in an interview on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Surrey mayor under renewed pressure to resign as newly released court docs discredit claims

Surrey taxpayers continue to pay the mayor’s legal bills.

“This is not right. This is public money and the public deserves to know how much is being spent on these legal bills,” Coun. Linda Annis said.

Through his media relations officer, McCallum said that since the matter is before the courts, he won’t be commenting.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Click to play video: 'Evidence released in public mischief case of Surrey mayor Doug McCallum' Evidence released in public mischief case of Surrey mayor Doug McCallum
Evidence released in public mischief case of Surrey mayor Doug McCallum
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagDoug McCallum tagCity of Surrey tagPublic Mischief tagSurrey politics tagsurrey election taglinda annis tagMayor McCallum tagDebi Johnstone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers