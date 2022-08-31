Menu

Crime

Election sign tampering in Centre Wellington prompts colourful warning from Wellington County OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 12:36 pm
OPP crusier. View image in full screen
OPP crusier. File

We are still months away from heading to the polls for the municipal elections but provincial police in Wellington County have issued a warning about sign tampering.

They say election signs in Centre Wellington that were posted by candidates have been damaged.

Read more: Dozens of unopposed Ontario municipal candidates elected ahead of fall elections

A colourful release from the OPP reads, “a sprouting visual reminder that election season is upon us is the usage and display of election signs and posters.

“Lawns and public spaces see the colourful foliage of plaques that bare familiar and less familiar names of would-be representatives.”

It continues by noting that the signs are a friendly reminder of democracy.

Read more: Another familiar name enters 2022 Cambridge municipal election — Jim Karahalios

“The signs that colour the landscape on this quadrennial event are nothing new and to most a friendly reminder of a citizen’s right to voice their democratic voice. While most treat and respect a resident’s right to support a particular candidate some feel compelled to damage or remove those signs,” the release notes.

It also warns that anyone who messes with the signs could be charged under the Criminal Code and/or the Canada Elections Act.

