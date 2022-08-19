Another familiar name enters 2022 Cambridge municipal election: Jim Karahalios

Send this page to someone via email

One the final day to enter the municipal race in Ontario, a familiar name appeared on the list of candidates for councillor in the City of Cambridge: Jim Karahalios.

The leader of the New Blue Party has followed his wife’s lead by looking to win a seat on Cambridge city council although she is on the ballot in Ward 3 while he is in Ward 5.

Belinda Karahalios was elected as Cambridge’s MPP in 2018, while defeating Kathryn McGarr, who is now the city’s mayor.

In 2020, she was booted out of the Progressive Conservative Party by Premier Doug Ford, after she voted against the pandemic emergency powers bill.

That was when she and her husband formed the New Blue Party. He ran under that party’s banner in Kitchener—Conestoga in the spring provincial election.

Jim Karahalios has also launched unsuccessful bids to become the president of the Ontario PCs and the leader of the federal Conservative Party.

Jim Karahalios enters into a crowded field to replace Pam Wolff, who has chosen to join the race for Cambridge regional council.

He will square off with Sheri Roberts, Mark Fisher, Naeem Awan and Amanda Maxwell.

Aside from the Karahalios, a host of new candidates have entered the various races in Cambridge over the past week.

Altogether, 20 people have entered into tossed their names into the fray, including Cody Boetelho, who is running for mayor.

He will square off with current Mayor Kathryn McGarry, Ward 4 Coun. Jan Liggett, and Randy Carter, who was also a candidate in 2018.

Here is an unofficial list of the candidates for the 2022 Cambridge Municipal Election as posted to the city’s website (x denotes incumbent):

Cambridge Ward 1

Michelle Goodridge

Paul Brown

Eric Takor

Donna Reid x

Helen Shwery

Cambridge Ward 2

Mike Devine x

Piyush Nanda

Matt Rogers

Cambridge Ward 3

Nate Whalen

Corey Kimpson

Michele Braniff

Tracey Hipel

Belinda Karahalios

Cambridge Ward 4

Ross Earnshaw

Barbara Harrington

Clifford Vanclief

Usman Lalva

Cambridge Ward 5

Sheri Roberts

Mark D. Fisher

Naeem Awan

Amanda Maxwell

Jim Karahalios

Cambridge Ward 6

Kris Langford

Bill Conway

Shannon Adshade x

Adam Cooper

Eian Campbell

Cambridge Ward 7

Scott Hamilton x

Chris Sim

Manuel da Silva

Cambridge Ward 8

Nicolas Ermeta

Jack Perkes

Vandon Patel

David Hood

Waterloo Regional Chair

Narine Dat Sookram

Karen Redman x

Brendan John Da Costa

Waterloo Regional Councilor from Cambridge (2 to be elected)

Prakash Venkataraman

Crystal Whetham

Doug Craig

Bobbi Stewart

Pam Wolf

Tyler Calver

WRDSB Trustee (3 to be elected)

Cindy Watson x

Jane Herring x

Carla Johnson

Luxon Burgess

Bill Cody

Mandi Bond

Linda Brooks

Courtney Waterfall

WCDSB Trustee for Cambridge/North Dumfries (3 to be elected)

Marissa Johnson

Jesse Keels

Michael John Rattee

Winston Francis

David Guerin

Robert Sikora