Another familiar name enters 2022 Cambridge municipal election: Jim Karahalios

One the final day to enter the municipal race in Ontario, a familiar name appeared on the list of candidates for councillor in the City of Cambridge: Jim Karahalios.
The leader of the New Blue Party has followed his wife’s lead by looking to win a seat on Cambridge city council although she is on the ballot in Ward 3 while he is in Ward 5.
Belinda Karahalios was elected as Cambridge’s MPP in 2018, while defeating Kathryn McGarr, who is now the city’s mayor.
In 2020, she was booted out of the Progressive Conservative Party by Premier Doug Ford, after she voted against the pandemic emergency powers bill.
That was when she and her husband formed the New Blue Party. He ran under that party’s banner in Kitchener—Conestoga in the spring provincial election.
Jim Karahalios has also launched unsuccessful bids to become the president of the Ontario PCs and the leader of the federal Conservative Party.
Jim Karahalios enters into a crowded field to replace Pam Wolff, who has chosen to join the race for Cambridge regional council.
He will square off with Sheri Roberts, Mark Fisher, Naeem Awan and Amanda Maxwell.
Aside from the Karahalios, a host of new candidates have entered the various races in Cambridge over the past week.
Altogether, 20 people have entered into tossed their names into the fray, including Cody Boetelho, who is running for mayor.
He will square off with current Mayor Kathryn McGarry, Ward 4 Coun. Jan Liggett, and Randy Carter, who was also a candidate in 2018.
Here is an unofficial list of the candidates for the 2022 Cambridge Municipal Election as posted to the city’s website (x denotes incumbent):
Cambridge Ward 1
Michelle Goodridge
Paul Brown
Eric Takor
Donna Reid x
Helen Shwery
Cambridge Ward 2
Mike Devine x
Piyush Nanda
Matt Rogers
Cambridge Ward 3
Nate Whalen
Corey Kimpson
Michele Braniff
Tracey Hipel
Belinda Karahalios
Cambridge Ward 4
Ross Earnshaw
Barbara Harrington
Clifford Vanclief
Usman Lalva
Cambridge Ward 5
Sheri Roberts
Mark D. Fisher
Naeem Awan
Amanda Maxwell
Jim Karahalios
Cambridge Ward 6
Kris Langford
Bill Conway
Shannon Adshade x
Adam Cooper
Eian Campbell
Cambridge Ward 7
Scott Hamilton x
Chris Sim
Manuel da Silva
Cambridge Ward 8
Nicolas Ermeta
Jack Perkes
Vandon Patel
David Hood
Waterloo Regional Chair
Narine Dat Sookram
Karen Redman x
Brendan John Da Costa
Waterloo Regional Councilor from Cambridge (2 to be elected)
Prakash Venkataraman
Crystal Whetham
Doug Craig
Bobbi Stewart
Pam Wolf
Tyler Calver
WRDSB Trustee (3 to be elected)
Cindy Watson x
Jane Herring x
Carla Johnson
Luxon Burgess
Bill Cody
Mandi Bond
Linda Brooks
Courtney Waterfall
WCDSB Trustee for Cambridge/North Dumfries (3 to be elected)
Marissa Johnson
Jesse Keels
Michael John Rattee
Winston Francis
David Guerin
Robert Sikora
