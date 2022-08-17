Former MPP Belinda Karahalios enters name into Cambridge councillor race

Send this page to someone via email

Former Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios is entering municipal politics as she is listed on the city’s website as a candidate in Ward 3 ahead of this fall’s election.

She is one of five entries into a race which also includes Nate Whalen, Corey Kimpson, Michele Braniff and Tracy Hipel.

Read more: Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios ejected from Ontario legislature

The group are vying to replace Mike Mann, a former police officer who will not seek re-election this fall after two terms on council.

Karahalios was elected as Cambridge’s MPP in 2018, while defeating Kathryn McGarry, who then went on to become the city’s mayor.

In doing so, McGarry knocked off longtime mayor Doug Craig, who is currently running for a seat on regional council bringing things full circle.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Karahalios was booted out of the Progressive Conservative Party by Premier Doug Ford, after she voted against the pandemic emergency powers bill.

After being forced to sit as an independent, she and her husband formed the New Blue Ontario Party, as both became candidates in the area.

Belinda Karahalios would finish fourth in Cambridge, with Brian Riddell regaining the seat for the PCs.