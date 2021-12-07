SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios ejected from Ontario legislature

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 12:11 pm
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios. View image in full screen
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios. Facebook

Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios was removed from the Ontario legislature on Tuesday morning by Speaker of the House Ted Arnott.

Last month, Karahalios announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 19.

“I will not be able to enter Queens Park until November 30th,” Karahalios wrote on Twitter at the time.

“I was sick for a couple of days but am feeling much better.”

On Tuesday, Arnott said the rule in the house is that an unvaccinated member who tests positive is to be out of the chamber for 90 days, starting on the date they test positive.

He asked her to leave several times before having her escorted from the building.

“After taking my seat to ask the Ford PC Gov a question the Speaker had me removed despite being the MPP least likely to spread COVID-19,“ Karahalios wrote on Twitter a short time later.

“This is an affront to democracy.”

Karahalios was elected to office as a Progressive Conservative candidate but was kicked out of the party in July 2021 after voting against a government bill that grants it powers to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time, for up to two years.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
