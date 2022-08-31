Menu

Crime

Charges laid after stabbing in downtown Guelph, Ont: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:19 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Police said the pair had walked a short distance while making small talk when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower back on Monday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing downtown early Monday.

At around 2 a.m., police said the victim was downtown when another man approached and asked to walk with him.

Police said the pair had walked a short distance while making small talk when the 19-year-old pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower back.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with late-night north end stabbing

A passerby reportedly called 911 and the victim was transported to Guelph General Hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Trending Stories

He has since been released to continue recovering at home.

Read more: 14-year-old girl charged in Guelph stabbing: police

The 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and two counts of breaching probation.

