Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with late-night north end stabbing

Charges have been laid following an overnight stabbing in the north end of Guelph, Ont.
Police were called about a disturbance at a residential building near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found two people inside the unit.
A man had stab wounds to the leg and was transported to a trauma centre and later released.
A woman suffered minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.
Investigators say that another man with a hammer had broken into unit earlier and fled before police arrived.
The suspect was located later in the day at a downtown residential building.
A 55-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and uttering death threats.
He was held for a bail hearing on Monday.
