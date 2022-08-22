Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with late-night north end stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid following an overnight stabbing in the north end of Guelph, Ont.

Police were called about a disturbance at a residential building near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside the unit.

A man had stab wounds to the leg and was transported to a trauma centre and later released.

A woman suffered minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

Investigators say that another man with a hammer had broken into unit earlier and fled before police arrived.

The suspect was located later in the day at a downtown residential building.

A 55-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and uttering death threats.

He was held for a bail hearing on Monday.