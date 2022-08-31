Menu

Canada

Burlington offers coyote whistles to residents amid recent attacks in the city

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 9:09 am
File: A coyote walking. View image in full screen
File: A coyote walking. Getty Images

Following a handful of recent reported coyote attacks in Burlington, the city is offering coyote whistles to help residents “haze” any of the wild animals they may encounter.

In a release on Tuesday night, a statement said the whistles are available “first come, first serve” at its service offices at Sims Square, the Nelson Recreation Centre and at seven public library branches.

“Consistent hazing will scare off coyotes by re-instilling their fear of humans,” municipal staff said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time you see a coyote in a residential area, use hazing techniques to scare it away.”

Read more: Jogger ‘shaken’ by coyote attack in Burlington

Last week Burlington animal control advised residents to use “hazing techniques” to shoo away coyotes, including yelling loudly, waving arms, throwing small rocks and even spraying the animal with a garden hose or water gun filled with vinegar.

The message came after a jogger, an 18-year-old girl and a two-and-a-half-year-old child were reportedly attacked this past August in south-central and southeast Burlington.

Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward assured residents the problem was with one coyote that was positively identified by animal control and “eliminated.”

Click to play video: 'Residents on edge following multiple coyote attacks in Burlington' Residents on edge following multiple coyote attacks in Burlington
