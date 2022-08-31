Burlington offers coyote whistles to residents amid recent attacks in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Following a handful of recent reported coyote attacks in Burlington, the city is offering coyote whistles to help residents “haze” any of the wild animals they may encounter.

In a release on Tuesday night, a statement said the whistles are available “first come, first serve” at its service offices at Sims Square, the Nelson Recreation Centre and at seven public library branches.

“Consistent hazing will scare off coyotes by re-instilling their fear of humans,” municipal staff said.

“Any time you see a coyote in a residential area, use hazing techniques to scare it away.”

Last week Burlington animal control advised residents to use “hazing techniques” to shoo away coyotes, including yelling loudly, waving arms, throwing small rocks and even spraying the animal with a garden hose or water gun filled with vinegar.

The message came after a jogger, an 18-year-old girl and a two-and-a-half-year-old child were reportedly attacked this past August in south-central and southeast Burlington.

Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward assured residents the problem was with one coyote that was positively identified by animal control and “eliminated.”

