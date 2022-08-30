Menu

Education

Montreal-area students to have school bus service back for Wednesday: LBPSB

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 4:44 pm
Hundreds of thousands of school aged children in Quebec rely on yellow busses to take them to and from class. View image in full screen
Hundreds of thousands of school aged children in Quebec rely on yellow busses to take them to and from class. Olivia O'Malley / Global News

After some were left without a ride on the first day of classes, a Montreal-area school board says bus service will be restored for students starting Wednesday.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board, which oversees anglophone elementary and high schools in the western end of the city and off the island of Montreal, made the announcement late Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with all school bus carriers that service LBPSB schools,” the school board said in a statement. “As a result all regular school bus operations will be in place as of Aug. 31 for all eligible students.”

Read more: Deal or no deal? Some Montreal-area students may still not have a lift back to school

Lester B. Pearson adds that students who take mini-van transportation “will be contacted directly by the transportation carrier to confirm  pick-up and drop-off times.”

“The provision of these mini-vans and adapted transit could be slightly delayed as the carrier sets up their schedule for the coming year,” the school board said.

Ongoing negotiations between the Quebec government and school bus operators left some children in the lurch for the start of the academic year. A deal was struck with most carriers in the province in late August, but not with all of them in the greater Montreal area.

The main sticking points were salary as well as the rising costs of fuel and maintenance.

Click to play video: 'Quebec school buses still not secured for September following heated negotiations' Quebec school buses still not secured for September following heated negotiations
Quebec school buses still not secured for September following heated negotiations
