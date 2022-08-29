Menu

Canada

Deal or no deal? Some Montreal-area students may still not have a lift back to school

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 4:27 pm
Deal or no deal? Some Montreal-area students may still not have a lift back to school - image View image in full screen
Global News Files

As Montreal schools are set to welcome students back Tuesday, there are still some who won’t have a lift on a school bus.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced on Monday afternoon that several bus carriers that service its schools have not accepted the government’s recent offer, meaning that some students will not have bus service on Tuesday.

“This afternoon the school board will be contacting parents with the latest updates regarding bus service for their children’s schools,” the statement read.

“Three carriers who have approved the agreement will be offering service tomorrow on approximately 60 per cent of the LBPSB’s school bus routes, as well as a portion of the board’s mini bus routes, mostly on the island of Montreal.”

Read more: Montreal-area students may not have bus service next week despite deal: school board

Story continues below advertisement

For those who don’t have access to bus service, the board says elementary schools will be offering extended supervised hours and high schools will be open up to an hour earlier so that parents/guardians can have greater flexibility in terms of when they can drop off children.

Trending Stories

They are also encouraging parents to look into carpooling and public transportation.

It added that negotiations are ongoing and it is hopeful that agreements will be reached soon with all of its bus carriers.

Read more: Quebec school boards prepare for start of academic year without buses

Last week, Quebec’s education ministry announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with the bus carriers federation.

But it was then up to each service centre or school board to conclude an agreement with the carriers in its territory.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and Riverside both announced last week that bus service would resume as usual.

As of Monday morning, the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board told Global News it was also still in negotiations with bus carriers and warned that parents should prepare for a plan B.

English Montreal School Board to launch online academy for vulnerable students
English Montreal School Board to launch online academy for vulnerable students
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
School Bus tagEMSB tagQuebec schools tagLester B Pearson School Board tagMontreal Schools tagRiverside tagschool bus service tagSir Wilfred Laurier tag

