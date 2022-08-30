Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BCGEU removes picket lines at liquor distribution centres as ‘sign of good faith’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. hospitality and tourism businesses urge end to job action' B.C. hospitality and tourism businesses urge end to job action
WATCH: More than a dozen organizations associated with food, beverage and tourism are calling on the provincial government and the BCGEU to end job action as soon as possible.

The BCGEU says it is standing down job action at B.C. Public Service worksites after both sides return to the bargaining table amidst the ongoing labour dispute.

Picket lines went up at liquor distribution warehouses on Aug. 14 as talks to reach a new contract broke down.

Read more: B.C. to ration liquor amid ongoing strike, says industry group

So far, the province has offered the BCGEU wage increases amounting to about 11 per cent over three years, with a $2,500 signing bonus.

In a statement Tuesday, the BCGEU said the removal of picket lines is a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the organization said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Labour pains for the BC NDP government' Labour pains for the BC NDP government

The union’s overtime ban has also ended, effective immediately, and picket lines will be coming down soon.

Speaking at a media event Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is encouraged by the move that both parties are resuming bargaining.

“Satisfaction that collective bargaining can work,” Horgan said. “We need to understand and address the changes in our economy that have happened as a result of COVID, as a result of unprecedented supply chain issues.

Provincial officials are hoping that a deal with the union, among B.C.’s biggest, will set the chain of dominoes in motion to settle disputes with the other public sectors.

The Hospital Employees Union has currently paused negotiations with the province, while the nurses won’t begin until the fall.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BCGEU tagbcgeu strike tagbcgeu job action tagBC GEU contract tagBC GEU latest job action tagBC picket lines tagBCGEU strike latest tagBCGEU strike Tuesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers