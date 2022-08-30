BCGEU removes picket lines at liquor distribution centres as ‘sign of good faith’

Send this page to someone via email

The BCGEU says it is standing down job action at B.C. Public Service worksites after both sides return to the bargaining table amidst the ongoing labour dispute.

Picket lines went up at liquor distribution warehouses on Aug. 14 as talks to reach a new contract broke down.

So far, the province has offered the BCGEU wage increases amounting to about 11 per cent over three years, with a $2,500 signing bonus.

In a statement Tuesday, the BCGEU said the removal of picket lines is a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the organization said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The union’s overtime ban has also ended, effective immediately, and picket lines will be coming down soon.

Speaking at a media event Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is encouraged by the move that both parties are resuming bargaining.

“Satisfaction that collective bargaining can work,” Horgan said. “We need to understand and address the changes in our economy that have happened as a result of COVID, as a result of unprecedented supply chain issues.

“I am delighted we appear to have reached a tentative agreement.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am delighted we appear to have reached a tentative agreement."

Provincial officials are hoping that a deal with the union, among B.C.’s biggest, will set the chain of dominoes in motion to settle disputes with the other public sectors.

The Hospital Employees Union has currently paused negotiations with the province, while the nurses won’t begin until the fall.

Advertisement