Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Federal environment minister rejects Nova Scotia’s plan to avoid carbon tax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia seeks exception to federal carbon tax' Nova Scotia seeks exception to federal carbon tax
Nova Scotia is seeking an exemption from the federal carbon tax. The province’s cap and trade deal expires at the end of the year, and so the province needs a new plan approved by Ottawa. Premier Tim Houston says the province’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions exceeds Canada’s emission targets, making a carbon tax unnecessary. Alicia Draus has the details. – Aug 19, 2022

Canada’s environment minister is sending the Nova Scotia  government back to the drawing board regarding the province’s proposal to avoid the federal carbon tax.

In a letter to Premier Tim Houston dated Aug. 29, Steven Guilbeault notes the Nova Scotia plan doesn’t put a price on carbon pollution, adding that his department remains open to “alternate proposals.”

Read more: Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough

However, Guilbeault also says that the federal government is committed to ensuring the same carbon pricing incentives to reduce emissions are in place in Nova Scotia and across Canada.

The new federal carbon tax will increase the price of carbon by $15 per tonne, and then rise again every year until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Homeowners reducing their carbon footprint using green energy batteries' Homeowners reducing their carbon footprint using green energy batteries
Homeowners reducing their carbon footprint using green energy batteries – Jan 20, 2020

Houston has said that with the rising cost of living the time isn’t right for a carbon tax that could add 14.4 cents per litre to the cost of gasoline in Nova Scotia starting April 1, 2023.

Earlier this month, the province released a plan that lists its existing environmental goals. They include phasing out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, pledging to have 80 per cent of the province’s energy supplied by renewable sources by 2030, and having zero-emission vehicles comprise 30 per cent of vehicle sales also by that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment tagCarbon Tax tagFederal carbon tax tagcoal-fired electricity tagNS Environment tagNova Scotia Carbon Tax tagNS carbon tax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers