Environment

Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'New study to examine lobster vessels and net-zero emissions' New study to examine lobster vessels and net-zero emissions
We check in with Brent Dancey from Oceans North to learn more about a new study launched that will look at how lobster vessels in Nova Scotia can reduce carbon emissions. – Jun 6, 2022

Nova Scotia is asking the federal government for an exemption from the federal carbon tax.

Premier Tim Houston announced the province’s proposal at a news conference today, saying Nova Scotia’s existing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions exceed Canada’s emissions targets.

Read more: Federal environment minister says Nova Scotia looking to ‘stall’ on carbon tax

Houston says the province’s plan is “better than a carbon tax” and doesn’t financially punish Nova Scotians.

The new federal carbon tax will increase the price of carbon by $15 per tonne, and then rise again every year until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.

Read more: Nova Scotia minister voices concern over federal carbon tax in letter to Ottawa

Nova Scotia submitted its plan to Ottawa yesterday, and Houston says he’s hopeful federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will consider the plan “with an open mind.”

Houston says the province’s plan calls for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and if the province doesn’t meet those targets then he says the province will welcome the federal carbon tax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
