Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Couple face charges following shoplifting incident in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 11:13 am
A Guelph couple face a variety of charges following a shoplifting arrest Saturday afternoon. Among the charges include theft and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. View image in full screen
A Guelph couple face a variety of charges following a shoplifting arrest Saturday afternoon. Among the charges include theft and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Guelph police

A Guelph couple face a variety of charges following a shoplifting arrest Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a business on Silvercreek Parkway around 4:30 p.m. after staff recognized a pair of people from a previous theft.

As officers were arriving, they said they saw the pair pushing a cart loaded with more than $1,200 in property from the store.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested for shoplifting also accused of skipping court

They said the pair tried to flee but were found a short distance away after a brief chase on foot.

Trending Stories

Police said they found more stolen property as they searched the couple, including perfume and clothing, as well as several small baggies of suspected fentanyl and a spring-loaded knife.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges in shoplifting incident

A 36-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Guelph, are charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance among other offences.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagStolen Property tagShoplifting tagSilvercreek Parkway tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers