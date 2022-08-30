Couple face charges following shoplifting incident in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph couple face a variety of charges following a shoplifting arrest Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a business on Silvercreek Parkway around 4:30 p.m. after staff recognized a pair of people from a previous theft.

As officers were arriving, they said they saw the pair pushing a cart loaded with more than $1,200 in property from the store.

They said the pair tried to flee but were found a short distance away after a brief chase on foot.

Police said they found more stolen property as they searched the couple, including perfume and clothing, as well as several small baggies of suspected fentanyl and a spring-loaded knife.

A 36-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Guelph, are charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance among other offences.