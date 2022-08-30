12 years on, OPP continue search for Sonia Varaschin’s killer

Send this page to someone via email

Twelve years ago Tuesday, police began an investigation after Sonia Varaschin’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville.

The 42-year-old’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road several days later.

Twelve years on, police continue to search for Varaschin’s killer.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement ahead of the anniversary of her murder, once again appealing to the public for help and reiterating that there is a $50,000 reward in place.

“The investigation into the murder remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” the statement said.

“The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.

“A $50,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin.”

Police said they’ve received more than 1,500 tips from the public, but continue to seek the “one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Sonia Varaschin. Handout / OPP