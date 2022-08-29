Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with series of robberies in Peel, Toronto area: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 4:49 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A 25-year-old man from Caledon, Ont., has been arrested and charged in connection with  series of robberies in the Peel Region and the Toronto area, police say.

Peel Regional Police said between July 13 and Aug. 23, officers received reports of 20 robberies in the Toronto area, including 11 in the Peel Region.

Officers said the suspect allegedly targeted commercial businesses, gas stations and restaurants between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. during the week.

“The suspect often brandished a firearm when robbing these businesses while making demands for money,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on Aug. 26, 25-year-old Rahul Saini from Caledon was arrested.

He has been charged with 20 counts each of robbery and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence. He has also been charged with 11 counts of using an imitation firearm.

Police said a search warrant was also executed at a home in Caledon.

“A number of offence-related items were seized from the residence, including a replica firearm, clothing and the vehicles used to commit the robberies,” the release read.

Police said Saini was held for a bail hearing on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

