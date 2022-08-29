SIU seeking witnesses after man allegedly injured during Toronto arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is seeking witnesses in connection with an arrest in Toronto which allegedly left a 39-year-old man seriously injured.

The SIU said on Sunday at around 1:45 p.m., a man was arrested by three police officers on a bicycle in the Shuter and Jarvis streets area.

The agency said when the man complained of pain, he was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a “serious injury.”

According to the SIU, two investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information or who may have videos or photos of the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

