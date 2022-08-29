Nanaimo RCMP seek suspects in 7-Eleven knifepoint robbery

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for two men accused in alleged robbery of a 7-Eleven at knifepoint.
Mounties said the robbery happened around 5 a.m. on Aug. 20, at the convenience store’s 477 Terminal Ave. location.
“An employee told police that two men walked into their store with one walking behind the counter. With a knife in his hand, he demanded the money from the till,” RCMP said in a media release.
“After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he and the other suspect left the business.”
Police arrived minutes later but were unable to locate the men. No one was hurt.
The primary suspect is described as medium height with a thin build and a moustache. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a dark baseball cap and dark shorts and runners.
The second suspect was wearing a black mask, a plaid jacket, a black hoodie and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
