Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo RCMP seek suspects in 7-Eleven knifepoint robbery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 5:06 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are looking for these men in connection with an armed robbery at a 7/11 in August.
Nanaimo RCMP are looking for these men in connection with an armed robbery at a 7/11 in August. Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP is looking for two men accused in alleged robbery of a 7-Eleven at knifepoint.

Mounties said the robbery happened around 5 a.m. on Aug. 20, at the convenience store’s 477 Terminal Ave. location.

Read more: ‘Bizarre incident’: RCMP arrest man after log dropped from cliff onto kayakers

“An employee told police that two men walked into their store with one walking behind the counter. With a knife in his hand, he demanded the money from the till,” RCMP said in a media release.

“After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he and the other suspect left the business.”

Click to play video: 'Body of man found in Nanaimo home destroyed by fire' Body of man found in Nanaimo home destroyed by fire
Body of man found in Nanaimo home destroyed by fire – Aug 12, 2022

Police arrived minutes later but were unable to locate the men. No one was hurt.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The primary suspect is described as medium height with a thin build and a moustache. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a dark baseball cap and dark shorts and runners.

Read more: Couple in their 60s bear sprayed after Nanaimo dragon boat event

The second suspect was wearing a black mask, a plaid jacket, a black hoodie and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagArmed Robbery tagKnife tag7-Eleven tagNanaimo crime tag7 eleven robbery tagknife robbery tagNanaimo Robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers